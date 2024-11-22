1 Injured In NE OKC Shooting

One person is injured following a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

Friday, November 22nd 2024, 4:12 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person is injured following a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

Police say the victim was found near Northeast 20th Street and North Fonshill Avenue.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say they are looking for a suspect in an older blue car.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 22nd, 2024

November 22nd, 2024

November 22nd, 2024

November 22nd, 2024

Top Headlines

November 23rd, 2024

November 23rd, 2024

November 23rd, 2024

November 23rd, 2024