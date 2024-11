A candlelight vigil will be held Nov. 11 for Jordan Gulley, who was 14 when he was killed in a Northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood.

By: News 9

A candlelight vigil will be held Nov. 11 for Jordan Gulley, who was 14 when he was killed in a Northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood. Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the shooting.

The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at the corner of Katherine Place and Gold Medal Drive.