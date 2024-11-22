Cleanup Efforts Continue In SW Oklahoma City Hazardous Material Leak

A hazardous material leak prompted an emergency response Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, firefighters say.

Emergency crews responded to a hazardous material leak Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said a truck parked at a gas station near South Council Road and Southwest 8th Street began leaking hazardous material.

OKCFD said the material leaking is lactic acid, and there is no public health concern at this time.

According to firefighters. the leak started when a truck carrying the hazardous materials was traveling on Interstate 40 near I-44 when the driver pressed on the brakes to avoid a wreck.

OKCFD said after slowing down, the material inside the truck damaged the trailer, causing the leak. The driver of the truck is expected to be OK.

OKCFD also said crews will continue working to clean up the leak for several hours.