Crews Respond To NW OKC Commercial Fire

By: News 9

Crews responded to a commercial fire in northwest Oklahoma City Wednesday morning.

The scene is near North Council Road and Reno Avenue.

Authorities say this was an electrical fire at a tissue paper manufacturing company, started by the rail system in the ceiling catching fire. Everyone was safely evacuated, and there were no injuries.

