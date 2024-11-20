Wellness Wednesday: The Turkey Workout

For Wellness Wednesday, Addie Crawford joined trainers Robbie and Evelyn at Life Time to discover the "turkey workout" and how it's done.

By: News 9

The "turkey workout" consists of five exercises, corresponding to a letter of the word turkey.

"T" stands for squat thrusters. "U" for underhand grip bent-over-rows, "R" for reverse crunches, and "K" stands for kettlebell swings. "E" stands for elbow planks, and the workout is completed with "Y," meaning your choice of cardio, such as jumping jacks.

The workout can be done before or after Thanksgiving meals, and families are encouraged to perform the exercise together. Additionally, the Life Time app is available for iPhone and Android, providing provides free access to on-demand workouts and live instruction.