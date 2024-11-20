Spurs Fend Off Hard-Charging Thunder For First NBA Cup Victory, 110-104

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 32 points and Jalen Williams added 27 points for the Oklahoma City Thunder despite falling short to San Antonio Tuesday night in a 110-104 loss.

By: Associated Press

Keldon Johnson scored 22 points, Harrison Barnes added 20 and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-104 Tuesday night without Victor Wembanyama for their first victory in the Emirates NBA Cup.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 32 points and Jalen Williams added 27 points for Oklahoma City.

The Thunder closed the game on a 27-12 run but were unable to score in the final minute.

Spurs rookie Stephon Castle, who had 10 points and eight assists, blocked Gilgeous-Alexander’s layup with 22 seconds remaining and the Spurs leading 110-104.

San Antonio’s Chris Paul added 14 points and 11 assists with the veteran point guard tossing in a 3-pointer as the shot clock was expiring to give the Spurs a 107-98 lead with 1:27 remaining.

Wembanyama and Devin Vassell missed their second straight game with leg injuries. Wembanyama is recovering from a bruised knee and Vassell has a sore left knee.

Oklahoma City was without Chet Holmgren, who is expected to miss two months with a fractured hip.

Takeaways

Thunder: After forcing 13 turnovers in the first half, Oklahoma City was only able to add seven more in the second half.

Spurs: Barnes was 3 for 7 on 3-pointers in scoring a season high.

Key moment

Johnson threw down a one-handed dunk with 1:46 remaining in the first half after a crossover sent his defender tumbling to the court. With the arena buzzing in anticipation 30 seconds later, Johnson reset his feet and drained a 3-pointer to give the Spurs a 58-57 lead. It was part of a 25-3 run spanning the seocnd and third quarters that gave the Spurs a 74-58 lead three minutes into the second half.