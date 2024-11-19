'Doing What I Can:' Providing Hope And Meals To The Homeless

A local group meets every Sunday at 11 a.m., for a different type of church service. Warren started the mission about five years ago, and simply called it, 'Doing what I can.'

By: News 9, Mike Glover

A local group meets every Sunday at 11 a.m., for a different type of church service.

“What we do every Sunday and every Wednesday morning when we see somebody going down the street, and we have one question: 'Hey neighbor, are you hungry?'” said Steve Warren, founder of Do All I Can.

Warren started the mission about five years ago, and simply called it, 'Doing what I can.' “God loves that guy as much as he loves me. Exactly the same,” said Warren.

There’s no church building here; they meet at a storage facility, grilling hot dogs and packing bags. “Two hot dogs we’re putting in each lunch. We’ve got pudding cups, fruit cups, and apple sauce,” said Warren.

Taking much-needed items to the homeless and those in need. “280 lunches that we are making right now every Sunday; we try to put one hundred pair of socks in there. That’s the biggest thing that people ask for out on the streets,” said Warren.

Each week a different group of volunteers come to the storage facility ready to work. “It’s amazing; we really look forward to it. Our sign-up sheet fills up really quick, so it’s awesome,” said Jen Jones with BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse.

After a quick prayer, Steve hits the streets to find those that he knows are expecting him. “Yeah, we go up and down the ally, through the parks behind the shopping centers,” said Brewer.

On Tuesday, a little different than most, Steve and his group met those in need at the Hugs Street Ministry event, where they continued doing what they can.

They have only missed one Saturday this year and to date, they have delivered 10,000 lunches to those in need. “Rain, sleet, shine, snow, it doesn’t matter; we’re out there,” said Warren.

All because they have seen the need. “Their eyes light up, and they say, I haven’t eaten anything today, or I haven’t eaten in two days,” said Warren.

They are a registered nonprofit, and volunteers and donations are desperately needed. For contact information visit their website www.doingwhaticanok.org