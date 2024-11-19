Search For Driver Ongoing After Person Fatally Struck By Vehicle In SW Oklahoma City

One person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City, according to police.

By: News 9

One person was killed after being struck by a car Tuesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said the victim was hit near Southwest 59th Street and South Walker Avenue.

The victim was transported to the hospital, but later died. Police are now searching for the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision.

No names have been released at this time.

OCPD said the intersection of Southwest 59th Street and South Walker Avenue has since been reopened.