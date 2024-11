Southbound lanes of Interstate 35 are reopened following a wreck involving a semi-truck Monday morning, according the Department of Transportation.

By: News 9

-

Southbound lanes of Interstate 35 are reopened following a wreck involving a semi-truck, according the Department of Transportation.

Authorities say the wreck involving a semi-truck happened on the interstate near East Wilshire Boulevard.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.