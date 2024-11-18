Infant Survives Deadly Oklahoma City Crash

A 4-month-old baby survived a fatal rollover crash that killed her mother, Talisa Doonkeen, on Nov. 11.

A four-month-old baby survived a deadly rollover crash on Nov. 11 near Southeast 29th Street and I-35. The girl's mother, 36-year-old Talisa Doonkeen, was killed.

Doonkeen's aunt, who raised her from an early age, said she suffered from narcolepsy and experienced an episode leading up to the crash.

"I thought she was at the hospital, and she never made it to the hospital," said Alfreda Doonkeen. "So, I asked the policeman, I said, 'Well, where's my daughter?' And he was very gentle about it. He said, 'the Medical Examiner's.'"

Doonkeen's 4-month-old daughter suffered a skull fracture and broken femur but is recovering at home with family.

Another driver was hit in the crash, but not severely injured.

Doonkeen's aunt credits her for ensuring her daughter was properly secured in a car seat.

"Talisa was very adamant, and she didn't just go over in a hurry," she said. "She took her ten minutes to put that baby, strapped the baby in, and put it the right way."

Doonkeen's family is fundraising to provide for her daughter. The family also asks for donations to Jesus House OKC, which was close to her heart.

Services are at 6 p.m. on Monday at Smith & Kerneke near Northwest 23rd Street and North Classen Boulevard.