UCO Beats Emporia State 55-38 To Win Conference Title, Advance To Playoffs

Sunday, November 17th 2024, 9:37 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

UCO has advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2003 with Saturday's win over Emporia State.

The Bronchos beat Emporia State 55-38 to win the MIAA conference championship for the first time since joining the league in 2012.

Sunday, UCO will find out who they will play at home for the first round of the D2 playoffs.

The selection show is at 5 p.m.

