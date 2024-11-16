Stillwater Woman Dies In Logan County Crash

A 41-year-old Stillwater woman died in a crash overnight on I-35 in Logan County, OHP says.

By: News 9

-

A Stillwater woman was killed in a wrong-way crash overnight in Logan County, authorities say.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Kerrie Jones was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-35 near Guthrie when she crashed into a concrete barrier.

Troopers say it happened at the State Highway 33 bridge just before 3 a.m.

Jones, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.