Stillwater Woman Dies In Logan County Crash

A 41-year-old Stillwater woman died in a crash overnight on I-35 in Logan County, OHP says.

Saturday, November 16th 2024, 8:28 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A Stillwater woman was killed in a wrong-way crash overnight in Logan County, authorities say.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Kerrie Jones was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-35 near Guthrie when she crashed into a concrete barrier.

Troopers say it happened at the State Highway 33 bridge just before 3 a.m.

Jones, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.

