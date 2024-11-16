Stillwater Woman Dies In Logan County Crash

Saturday, November 16th 2024, 8:28 am
A Stillwater woman was killed in a wrong-way crash overnight in Logan County, authorities say.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Kerrie Jones was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-35 near Guthrie when she crashed into a concrete barrier.
Troopers say it happened at the State Highway 33 bridge just before 3 a.m.
Jones, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.
