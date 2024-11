Oklahoma City Police say two people were taken to the hospital after a crash between a motorcycle and a car in NW OKC on Friday.

By: News 9

-

Oklahoma City Police say two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in NW OKC on Friday.

Police say the two were riding a motorcycle near NW 112th & Rockwell when a car hit them.

No word on their injuries so far.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.