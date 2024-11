Amazing Athlete: Kinzley Neal-Graves

News 9 and Air Comfort Solutions' Amazing Athlete for Nov. 15, 2024, is Kinzley Neal-Graves

By: News 9

News 9 and Air Comfort Solutions' Amazing Athlete for Nov. 15, 2024, is Kinzley Neal-Graves

Her nominator says her passion is all about softball.

Kinzley has been playing softball since she was 3 years old. She also plays basketball, runs track, and is in band.

Her nominator says they're so proud of her dedication and hard work for being a straight-A student.