Magnitude 2.1 Earthquake Felt West Of Oklahoma City Metro

By: News 9

A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Oklahoma early Friday morning, with an epicenter measured roughly 30 miles west of Oklahoma City.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake struck at around 5:53 a.m. roughly six miles northwest of Union City in Canadian County.

It is unknown if any damage has been reported at this time.