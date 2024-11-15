Magnitude 2.1 Earthquake Felt West Of Oklahoma City Metro

A 2.1 magnitude earthquake struck roughly six miles northwest of Union City on Friday.

Friday, November 15th 2024, 7:37 am

By: News 9


A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Oklahoma early Friday morning, with an epicenter measured roughly 30 miles west of Oklahoma City.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake struck at around 5:53 a.m. roughly six miles northwest of Union City in Canadian County.

It is unknown if any damage has been reported at this time.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 15th, 2024

November 15th, 2024

November 15th, 2024

November 14th, 2024

Top Headlines

November 16th, 2024

November 16th, 2024

November 16th, 2024

November 16th, 2024