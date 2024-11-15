Magnitude 2.1 Earthquake Felt West Of Oklahoma City Metro

Friday, November 15th 2024, 7:37 am
A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Oklahoma early Friday morning, with an epicenter measured roughly 30 miles west of Oklahoma City.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake struck at around 5:53 a.m. roughly six miles northwest of Union City in Canadian County.
It is unknown if any damage has been reported at this time.
November 15th, 2024
November 15th, 2024
November 15th, 2024
November 14th, 2024
November 16th, 2024
November 16th, 2024
November 16th, 2024
November 16th, 2024