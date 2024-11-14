Suspect In Custody Following Standoff-Situation In NW OKC

A suspect is in custody following a standoff situation in northwest Oklahoma City Thursday morning.

Thursday, November 14th 2024, 11:57 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The scene is near West Britton Road and Waverly Avenue.

Police say that the situation started as a routine traffic stop, but the person in the vehicle has become 'uncompliant' and will not exit the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
