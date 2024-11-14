Woman Injured After Being Hit By Vehicle In SE Oklahoma City

A woman was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, according to the fire department.

Thursday, November 14th 2024, 9:02 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was injured after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Oklahoma City, firefighters say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said firefighters responded to a scene near Southeast Grand Boulevard and Southeast 29th Street, where they say a woman was struck by a car.

OKCFD said the woman is being treated for her injuries; her condition is unknown.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 14th, 2024

November 7th, 2024

October 22nd, 2024

September 9th, 2024

Top Headlines

November 15th, 2024

November 15th, 2024

November 15th, 2024

November 15th, 2024