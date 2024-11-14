Woman Injured After Being Hit By Vehicle In SE Oklahoma City

Thursday, November 14th 2024, 9:02 am
One person was injured after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Oklahoma City, firefighters say.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department said firefighters responded to a scene near Southeast Grand Boulevard and Southeast 29th Street, where they say a woman was struck by a car.
OKCFD said the woman is being treated for her injuries; her condition is unknown.
