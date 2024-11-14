Woman Injured After Being Hit By Vehicle In SE Oklahoma City

A woman was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, according to the fire department.

By: News 9

One person was injured after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Oklahoma City, firefighters say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said firefighters responded to a scene near Southeast Grand Boulevard and Southeast 29th Street, where they say a woman was struck by a car.

OKCFD said the woman is being treated for her injuries; her condition is unknown.



