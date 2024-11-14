Woman Arrested After Allegedly Starting Multiple Fires At NW Oklahoma City Apartment Complex

An Oklahoma City woman was arrested for allegedly starting multiple fires at an apartment complex in the northwestern part of the city, police say.

Thursday, November 14th 2024, 5:33 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A woman arrested this week is accused of starting multiple fires at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex, police say.

Oklahoma City Police say Alejandra Omar was found with a lighter and fluid at an apartment complex near Northwest 10th Street and Meridian Avenue.

Police say Omar was booked on a first-degree arson complaint.
