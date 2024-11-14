Woman Arrested After Allegedly Starting Multiple Fires At NW Oklahoma City Apartment Complex

Thursday, November 14th 2024, 5:33 am
A woman arrested this week is accused of starting multiple fires at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex, police say.
Oklahoma City Police say Alejandra Omar was found with a lighter and fluid at an apartment complex near Northwest 10th Street and Meridian Avenue.
Police say Omar was booked on a first-degree arson complaint.
