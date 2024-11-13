OHP Responds To Kiowa County Train Derailment

Wednesday, November 13th 2024, 2:17 pm
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is responding to a train derailment in Kiowa County.
OHP says the derailment happened near OK-44 and East 1450 Road near Lone Wolf.
There are currently no reported injuries according to OHP.
EMSA and first responders are currently on the scene.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
