Caddo County Woman Expected To Plead Guilty To Murdering 4-Year-Old

-

One of two codefendants charged with murdering a 4-year-old Caddo County girl will head to court Wednesday.

In a blind agreement, Alysia Adams is expected to plead guilty to first-degree murder.

Back in January 2023 the case made national headlines as thousand came together in a desperate search for Athena Brownfield. The search was triggered after a mail carrier found her sister, 5, wandering alone near their home in Cyril.

“Start saying Athena and look at every area we can see,” said a woman who volunteered in the search.

“We tried to bring in every option we have available,” said a police officer in Cyril.

Thousands of strangers rallied — alongside teams of law enforcement.

“We're praying for her family and relatives and investigators looking for her,” said a volunteer.

OSBI later announced they were searching for Athena's body.

With her guardians questioned agents located her buried body on a rural property in Rush Springs. Good Samariatans were left shaken.

“I have kids her age, it just breaks my heart. I pray God spared her the pain that led up to her death,” said one woman,

Guardians Alysia Adams and her estranged husband Ivon Adams were arrested — both charged with first-degree murder and child neglect.

The two are accused of starving Athena. Investigators said Ivon beat her to death on Christmas Day in 2022.

Posts to Alysia Adams' social media — showed she spent the days following Athena's death, getting her hair done, and attending a New Year's party with her husband, before eventually running off with a new boyfriend.

In pleading guilty to first-degree murder charges — Alysia will avoid the death penalty.

A judge will later decide whether to sentence her to life with or without parole.

Ivon Adams’ arraignment is scheduled for January.