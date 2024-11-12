1 Arrested, Police Continue Search For Second Suspect In SW Oklahoma City

One person was arrested Tuesday morning after a suspect search in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, police say.

One person been taken into custody Tuesday morning after a search across a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, police say.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said officers began searching for two suspects, identified as "younger males" in an area near Southwest 89th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

OCPD said the suspects had stolen a vehicle, which officers later found disabled in the area, and were attempting to steal a second vehicle when someone spotted them and they ran.

OCPD then said an officer saw the two suspects, who took off on foot.

One of the suspects was later apprehended by police. Police are still searching for the second suspect.

OCPD said there is no threat to the public.