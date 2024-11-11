1 Killed In SE Oklahoma City Crash

One person is dead following a crash in southeast Oklahoma City Monday afternoon, police confirmed.

Monday, November 11th 2024, 3:49 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person is dead following a crash in southeast Oklahoma City Monday afternoon, police say.

Oklahoma City Police are on scene, on the bridge of Southeast 29th Street over Interstate 35.

Jim Gardner in Bob Mills SkyNews 9 is flying over the scene.

OCPD confirms that two vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
