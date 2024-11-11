Oklahoma City To Host 2026 ICF Congress And Canoe Slalom World Championships

Oklahoma City will host the 2026 International Canoe Federation Congress and Canoe Slalom World Championships at RiverSport, along with Olympic softball events.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City is set to host the 2026 International Canoe Federation Congress and Canoe Slalom World Championships at RiverSport, ahead of its role in the 2028 LA Olympics.

In addition to the Canoe Slalom events, Oklahoma City will also host Olympic softball competitions. The city’s selection for these prestigious events highlights its growing profile in international sports.

Economist Steve Agee notes that spreading Olympic events across multiple cities is becoming more common, citing the existing infrastructure in Oklahoma City as a cost-saving factor.

“The most important thing for me as an economist is we have a lot of the infrastructure already in place, so the cost should be as much as if you had to build it out,” Agee said.

Earlier this year, the city council allocated more than $3 million for improvements to RiverSport in preparation for the events.