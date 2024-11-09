Midwest City Pulls Away From Duncan For 40-26 Victory

Midwest City defeated Duncan 40-26 Friday.

By: News 9

Midwest City secured a 40-26 win over Duncan after taking the lead in the third quarter and holding it until the final whistle.

Jahhim Mahmoud gave the Bombers a 19-14 lead with a crucial touchdown in the third, setting the tone for the rest of the game. Midwest City’s offense continued to roll, adding to their lead and ultimately sealing the 40-26 victory over the Demons.