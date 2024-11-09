Mother Accused Of Giving Daughter To Drug Dealer Bonds Out Of Jail

A mother who was arrested for allegedly giving her young child to her drug dealer bonded out of jail.

By: News 9

Ashley Rowland, a mother accused of giving her young child to her drug dealer, bonded out of jail before her bail could be increased.

Rowland was taken into custody after investigators reported her 5-year-old daughter hadn’t been seen for years.

Initially, her bond was set at $3,000 but a judge was preparing to raise it to $100,000 on Tuesday, according to jail officials.