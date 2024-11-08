Officials Condemn Racist Text Messages Sent To Black Residents In At Least 17 States

Officials and universities in a growing number of U.S. states are condemning racist text messages that were sent to Black residents this week.

By: CBS News

Officials and universities in a growing number of U.S. states are condemning racist text messages that were sent to Black residents this week. The messages, which began appearing Wednesday, were received by people in at least 17 states, CBS News has found.

There were a number of variations of the messages using similar language, telling the recipient they had been "selected for cotton picking" or to become "a slave." All of the texts included instructions, times and dates to "be ready" and references to being picked up in a van. Some included the recipient's name or general location, according to people who received the texts and screenshots reviewed by CBS News.

In a statement, the FBI said it was aware of "the offensive and racist text messages sent to individuals around the country" and said it is in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities.

The texts were received by people around the country, including in Georgia, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, Alabama, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Connecticut, California, Nevada, New York and Washington, D.C., CBS News found. NAACP President Derrick Johnson condemned the messages and said they represent an "alarming increase in vile and abhorrent rhetoric."

It is not clear who sent the messages or how many people were involved.

The texts were sent from numbers with area codes in at least 25 different states, CBS News found. By Thursday, several numbers were disconnected, while others went to voicemail that identified them as TextNow users, a provider that allows people to create phone numbers for free.

TextNow said in a statement that it had "learned that one or more of our accounts may have been used to send text messages in violation of our terms of service," adding that it shut down the accounts as soon as it became aware.

"We do not condone the use of our service to send harassing or spam messages and will work with the authorities to prevent these individuals from doing so in the future."

CBS News spoke to one of the individuals who sent a version of the text. The person, whose area code was linked to Fort Wayne, Indiana, said the message was a prank before they abruptly ended the call. Subsequent requests for comment went unanswered.

Officials report widespread messages

The Virginia's Attorney General's Office told CBS News it is aware of the messages and "unequivocally condemns them," urging recipients to contact local law enforcement and the FBI if they believe they are under threat.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement, "The racist text messages targeting New Yorkers, including middle school, high school, and college students, are disgusting and unacceptable," and encouraged anyone who received one to report it to her office.

The Atlanta Police Department in Georgia told CBS News they are aware of the texts and are not investigating at this time, but urged residents to report any suspicious messages.

At least eight schools and universities have reported students receiving the texts.

Clemson University Police Department in South Carolina said they received reports of students receiving racist texts, while some Black students at the University of Alabama also received the messages, according to the student newspaper.

Some students at Ohio State University received the texts as well, school spokesperson Benjamin Johnson told CBS News. "We have reported the messages to the Office of Institutional Equity and are offering support services. We are aware that this is happening nationally," said Johnson.

Lower Merion School District in Pennsylvania warned parents in a letter Thursday that middle schoolers received racist text messages. The school district did not characterize what the text messages said.

Maryland's Montgomery County said in a letter to families and students that local law enforcement and the FBI are aware of these messages, and that "law enforcement in some areas have announced they consider the messages low-level threats."

Recipients describe fear

CBS News spoke to two residents of Atlanta who reported receiving the messages. Devereaux Adams, 27, said he felt "afraid and hurt" when he received the text on Wednesday afternoon.

Adams said it's "very confusing" because he can't tell where or how the person sending the texts got his contact information. "I don't feel safe at all," Adams said.

Another Atlanta resident, Monet Miller, 29, said she felt scared after receiving the messages. She said her friends in North Carolina also got the text.

"I knew it was a prank but to see that so early after the election I was shook. Just made me be more cautious of my surroundings and where I go," Miller told CBS News.

Fort Lauderdale resident Corryn G. Freeman said she received a racist text at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday from a local number she did not recognize. "It just really sparked fear. It sparked anger. I believe that they know that I'm a Black woman or a Black person, which is why they would target me with that type of inflammatory racism," Freeman said.

After posting about receiving the message on social media, Freeman said two of her friends reached out to tell her their kids, both Black, received similar racist text messages.

"It's not fair that they have to have to process this level of racism after an election that they did not participate in. But because of the boldness of whoever this is post-election, they are subjected to it," Freeman said.