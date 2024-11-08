Vacant Home Catches Fire In SW Oklahoma City

Fire crews responded to a vacant home that caught fire Friday morning in Oklahoma City, authorities say.

By: News 9

-

A vacant home caught fire Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, firefighters say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said they were called to a house near Southwest 34th Street and South Portland Avenue.

After arriving on scene, firefighters said they found heavy fire in the back of the building.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.



