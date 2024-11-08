OKC Police Officer On Leave After Incident With 70-Year-Old Man

Oklahoma City Police say that an officer is on routine paid leave following an encounter with 70-year-old Lich Vu, who was hospitalized after an October 27 incident.

-

Oklahoma City Police say that an officer is on routine paid leave following an encounter with 70-year-old Lich Vu, who was hospitalized after an October 27 incident.

The incident began with a car crash on Northwest 39th Street near Meridian Avenue, where a driver struck Vu’s vehicle. According to the newly released police report, the drivers confronted each other before officers arrived.

Police say Vu allegedly tried to reach into the other driver’s car and made comments about punching her, though he did not touch her. The officer issued tickets to both drivers, but Vu reportedly refused to sign his ticket. Police say that during an argument with the officer, Vu struck the officer’s chest with the back of his hand. The officer then restrained Vu, who resisted and fell, hitting his head on the ground.

Photos provided by Vu's daughter show him handcuffed on the ground. The officer called paramedics and removed the handcuffs. Vu’s daughter stated he was in the ICU for several days following the incident.

In response, Oklahoma City Police issued a statement saying,

"We understand the concerns this has raised in our community, and we want to assure you this incident is being taken very seriously. An investigation began immediately after the incident occurred and is currently ongoing."

News 9 discovered that the officer has been with OKCPD for six years, and does not have a publicly available disciplinary record. But it is worth noting that use-of-force complaints are not considered open records

Vu's daughter also shared on social media that he is still hospitalized but now conscious.

The body camera footage was released to the public on Friday:

Link to video: https://youtu.be/3SQQMVytLwo

Editors Note: The contents of the video may be disturbing to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.