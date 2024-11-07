Ryan Walters 'Prepares' Oklahoma Parents For New Policy Changes Under New Presidential Administration

State Superintendent Ryan Walters informed Oklahoma parents and superintendents about plans 'to prioritize local control in education' under potential federal policy changes with a new presidential administration in a memo Thursday.

By: News 9, News On 6

-

State Superintendent Ryan Walters notified Oklahoma parents and school superintendents about anticipated federal public education policy changes under the "new presidential administration".

In a memo distributed Thursday, Walters outlined the Oklahoma State Department of Education's priorities, with a focus on limiting federal control over education in favor of greater local authority.

“For decades, the U.S. Department of Education has unjustifiably expanded federal power over American education, squeezing local communities and parents out of control of their own schools,” Walters stated. “Thanks to President Trump, we are going to reverse that trend.”

A release on Thursday stated that the memo highlights 'eliminating federal bureaucracy would allow funding to be directed to local schools, giving parents and communities a more significant role in educational decisions'. The release said Walters pledges to 'reduce federal influence in Oklahoma’s schools and restore control to local authorities'.

The full memorandum can be read below:

"The federal government has hijacked our education system, using taxpayer dollars to impose harmful policies and control what is taught in our schools. This memo addresses five major areas where eliminating the U.S. Department of Education (USDE) and moving to block grants would restore authority to states, allowing communities—not Washington bureaucrats—to decide what is best for their children.

1. Championing Parents’ Rights: The Biden administration labeled parents as threats and tried to silence their concerns. States, when restored control, will ensure parents’ voices are not just heard but respected.

2. Ending Social Indoctrination in Classrooms: Federal funds have been used to force radical agendas, like promoting boys in girls' sports and pushing divisive gender and racial ideologies. With block grants, states can reject these mandates and focus on real education over propaganda.

3. Protecting Patriotism in Curriculum: Schools are pressured to teach books that undermine American values and ignore the truth about American history. By removing federal overreach, states can make sure students learn a patriotic curriculum that respects our country and honors our shared heritage.

4. Stopping Illegal Immigration’s Impact on Schools: Open border policies flood schools with unregulated demands, stretching resources meant for American kids. States, free from federal overreach, could manage these impacts in ways that protect classrooms and prioritize their communities.

5. Blocking Foreign Influence in Our Schools: Federal policies tie funding to outside agendas, allowing China and other adversaries to infiltrate our education system. Without federal strings, states could reject foreign interference and ensure schools promote only American values. As we prepare for important and impactful changes to public education policy in the coming months, the Oklahoma State Department of Education will be directing agency resources to ensure the above priorities are championed and that Oklahoma schools are equipped to smoothly adapt while maintaining the highest standards of education for our students."