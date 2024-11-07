Firefighters Put Out NW Oklahoma City House Fire

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a fire on Thursday at a home near North Broadway Avenue and Northwest 19th Street.

Thursday, November 7th 2024, 7:25 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in northwest Oklahoma City on Thursday morning, authorities say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the fire began at a home near North Broadway Avenue and Northwest 19th Street.

Firefighters said the blaze started in the chimney but was contained to that area of the house.

There were no injuries.
