Firefighters Put Out NW Oklahoma City House Fire

Thursday, November 7th 2024, 7:25 am
Firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in northwest Oklahoma City on Thursday morning, authorities say.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the fire began at a home near North Broadway Avenue and Northwest 19th Street.
Firefighters said the blaze started in the chimney but was contained to that area of the house.
There were no injuries.
