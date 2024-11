The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is scheduled to hold its monthly meeting on Thursday to adopt a proposed budget for 2025.

By: News 9

At the meeting, the board will consider adopting the 2025 budget along with an agreement with Service Oklahoma to implement the Electronic Vehicle Registration System.

The meeting is set to begin at 10 a.m.