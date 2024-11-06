Harris Concedes 2024 Election To Donald Trump In Speech At Howard University

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded the 2024 election to Donald Trump, urging supporters to continue fighting for democracy and justice, while emphasizing the importance of a peaceful transfer of power.

By: CBS News

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded the election to President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, urging her supporters in a speech delivered from her alma mater not to despair, but to continue "the fight that fueled this campaign."

Harris addressed a crowd of supporters, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, from Howard University in Washington, D.C., after she was defeated by Trump in the race for the White House.

"Let me say my heart is full today. My heart is full today, full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve," Harris said. "The outcome of this election was not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say the light of America's promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting."

The vice president expressed gratitude to her family, President Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, and her campaign staff.

"I am so proud of the race we ran and the way we ran it. Over the 107 days of this campaign, we have been intentional about building community and building coalitions, bringing people together from every walk of life and background, united by love of country with enthusiasm and joy in our fight for America's future. And we did it with the knowledge that we all have so much more in common than what separates us."

Harris said the results of the election must be accepted and reiterated that she had spoken with Trump and is committed to a peaceful transfer of power.

"A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results," she said. "That principle as much as any other distinguishes democracy from monarchy and tyranny, and anyone who seeks the public trust must honor it."

Harris said the nation does not owe loyalty to a president or party, but to the Constitution, "our conscience and to our God."

"My allegiance to all three is why I am here today — to say while I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign," she said.

The vice president pledged to continue fighting for democracy, the rule of law, and equal justice.

"Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn't mean we won't win," she said, delivering an appeal directly to her young supporters.

Harris continued, "Do not despair. This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves. This is a time to organize, to mobilize and to stay engaged for the sake of freedom and justice and the future that we all know we can build together."

The vice president's speech came just hours after she called Trump to congratulate him on his win and discussed the "importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans," a senior aide to Harris said. The vice president, in her role as president of the Senate, will preside over Congress' counting of electoral votes during a joint session on Jan. 6 that will reaffirm Trump's victory.

CBS News projected Wednesday that Harris had secured 222 electoral votes, short of the 291 amassed by Trump, her Republican opponent. Trump surpassed the 270 electoral votes needed to secure the presidency just after 5:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, after locking up the battleground states of Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Steven Cheung, spokesman for the Trump campaign, said that during the call, the president-elect "acknowledged Vice President Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country."

President Biden also spoke with Harris by phone and congratulated her on a "historic campaign," the White House said. He also talked to Trump and "expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasized the importance of working to bring the country together."

Harris was expected to address supporters from Howard, the historically Black college where she graduated in 1986, on election night, but never made it to her alma mater as the results came rolling in. Instead, campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond sent the assembled crowd home and said Harris would speak on Wednesday.

Election Day on Nov. 5 capped a chaotic and historic presidential election cycle that saw two assassination attempts against Trump and was roiled by Mr. Biden's sudden announcement in July that he would exit the race following a disastrous debate performance in late June.

Harris swiftly announced her own candidacy for the White House, and Democrats quickly coalesced around her as their pick to take on Trump. Her nomination was solidified at the Democratic National Committee in Chicago in August, where Harris made history as the first woman of color to top a major party ticket.