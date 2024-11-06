AP Race Call: Republican Kevin Hern Wins Reelection To U.S. House In Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District

Republican Rep. Kevin Hern won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Tuesday, November 5th 2024, 9:16 pm

By: Associated Press


Click here to view election results.

Republican Rep. Kevin Hern won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Oklahoma on Tuesday. He defeated Democrat Dennis Baker, a former Tulsa police officer and FBI agent. Hern, who made millions as a McDonald's franchisee, was first elected in 2018 to the seat that includes most of Tulsa and several of its surrounding suburbs. Hern has moved quickly up the GOP leadership ranks in the House and currently leads the Republican Study Committee. He also was briefly a candidate to replace Kevin McCarthy as House speaker. The Associated Press declared Hern the winner at 10:13 p.m. EST.
