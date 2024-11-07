The Porch Previews Coca-Cola Classic Christmas

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch got a sneak peek at Enchant's Coca-Cola Christmas, which will take place at Remington Park.

By: News 9

Enchant is introducing an all-new winter experience this holiday season with the debut of its Coca-Cola Classic Christmas at Remington Park.

The new event will transform the park into a winter wonderland from Nov. 22 through Dec. 29, and the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited the park to see what guests can expect.

Organizers said the event will bring a family-friendly, festive atmosphere, complete with seasonal activities, shopping, and unique attractions.

The event, crafted by Enchant, the creators of the renowned World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze, Classic Christmas, will feature 55,000 square feet of light sculptures, ice skating, a polar snow slide, and more to Oklahoma City for the first time.

In addition to the light maze, Classic Christmas includes ice skating among light displays, a polar snow slide, a Village Market with local food and retail vendors, live entertainment with local performers, and photos with Santa Claus.

“It takes us 16 months to put this together,” VP of Creative Operations of Enchant, Victoria Wills, said. “From ideation to design, manufacturing, and working with local crews — it’s a long road to a little bit of magic.”

One of the most anticipated attractions is a snow slide leading to a full-size ice rink.

“It doesn’t look like much now, but it absolutely will be an ice rink,” Wills said.

The attraction will also feature food trucks, fire pits, and the Coca-Cola 21+ Lounge, where adults can enjoy specialty Christmas cocktails.

For families, Coca-Cola Classic Christmas has set aside two evenings during which the first 5,000 children can enter free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Wills highlighted the importance of accessibility, saying, “It’s really important to us that everyone can enjoy this.”

Families can take advantage of a special ticket offer that will give away 5,000 kids’ tickets on two select nights, Nov. 24 and Dec. 12.

Parents can claim up to two free tickets for each paid adult ticket order while supplies last, thanks to Tinker Federal Credit Union.

Tickets are available here.