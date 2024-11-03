City Officials Address Tornado Damage Across Metro

Mayor David Holt, Police Chief Ron Bacy, and Battalion Chief Scott Douglas held a press conference Sunday to address the tornado damage that impacted neighborhoods across Oklahoma City.

"This event is not necessarily over yet," Mayor Holt said. "It's November, and people aren't always thinking about severe weather in November, but here we are."

At this time Holt says there are no confirmed fatalities.

Holt commended Oklahoma City's emergency management team and the residents who are stepping up to support neighbors affected by the storm. Community members and organizations, including churches, have already begun mobilizing relief efforts. “

If you want to donate to the Red Cross for recovery efforts you can visit www.Redcross.org.donate and select your local Red Cross Branch, or text RED CROSS to 90999.

Police Chief Bacy Urges Caution, Outlines Damage

Police Chief Ron Bacy echoed the mayor's call for continued caution. "This is the first round of storms, so please stay weather-aware and be prepared to take shelter if necessary," Bacy said.

According to an initial damage assessment, 39 buildings were destroyed, 43 sustained major damage, and 54 suffered minor damage. Bacy detailed road closures that will remain in effect as crews work to clear debris and repair power lines, including areas from Southeast 89th on Sooner to Sooner Elementary and Southeast 44th from Triple X Road to Indian Meridian. "We ask people to stay out of these disaster areas to keep themselves safe and allow recovery efforts to proceed smoothly."

Bacy expressed gratitude for the first responders’ swift action, adding, "Oklahoma City is resilient. No matter what happens to us, we rise up as a community."

Fire Battalion Chief Scott Douglas on Response and Rescue Efforts

Battalion Chief Scott Douglas from the Oklahoma City Fire Department provided a timeline of the fire department’s response, which began just after 1 a.m. in hard-hit areas like Southeast 89th and Sooner Road and Southeast 44th and Triple X Road.

Douglas reported that 11 individuals were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. "We had six transported from Southeast 89th and Sooner and five from Southeast 44th and Triple X Road," he said. Douglas noted that flash flooding created additional challenges, leaving many stranded vehicles along roadways. "Fortunately, most people were able to reach high ground on their own, but our team worked quickly to assist those in need."

Douglas explained that as warnings of an additional tornado emerged, firefighters took extra safety precautions while conducting primary and secondary searches through affected neighborhoods. "We’re grateful we had fresh personnel coming in for the day shift, especially as we may face more weather tonight," he added.

Local officials urged Oklahoma City residents to remain vigilant and follow updates closely as they continue assessing the damage and preparing for possible additional severe weather.