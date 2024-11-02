Oklahoma Routs Maine 59-14 As Barnes Runs For 203 Yards, 3 TDs

Jackson Arnold passed for two touchdowns and ran for another and J.J. Hester had four catches for 112 yards and a score for the Sooners (5-4, 1-4 Southeastern Conference), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Oklahoma gained a season-high 665 yards, including 381 on the ground.

Saturday, November 2nd 2024, 2:41 pm

By: Associated Press


NORMAN, Okla. -

Jovantae Barnes ran for 203 yards and three touchdowns, and Oklahoma defeated Maine 59-14 on Saturday.

Jackson Arnold passed for two touchdowns and ran for another and J.J. Hester had four catches for 112 yards and a score for the Sooners (5-4, 1-4 Southeastern Conference), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Oklahoma gained a season-high 665 yards, including 381 on the ground.

It was Oklahoma’s 49th straight win against an unranked non-conference opponent.

Carter Peevy passed for 123 yards and ran for 30 for Maine. The Sooners held the Black Bears to 251 total yards.

Maine (4-5, 2-3 Colonial Athletic Association), a Football Championship Subdivision program, fell to 4-27 all-time against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents.

Maine scored on its opening possession when Peevy connected with Cooper Heisey for a 3-yard touchdown pass.

Oklahoma immediately recovered. Barnes ripped off a 74-yard run on the first play of the ensuing possession, then he scored on a 2-yard run two plays later.

Oklahoma poured it on after that. Arnold completed a 90-yard touchdown pass to J.J. Hester that put the Sooners up 28-7 in the second quarter. It was the second-longest touchdown connection for the Sooners in Memorial Stadium history.

The Sooners gained 402 yards before the break — a season-high for an entire game — to take a 35-7 lead.

The Takeaway:

Maine: The Black Bears were scrappy but overmatched. They got off to a good start and were fundamentally sound, but Oklahoma was bigger, stronger and faster.

Oklahoma: The Sooners ironed out some of the kinks in their offense in the second game with Joe Jon Finley calling plays. Aside from a fumble in the second quarter and a few protection breakdowns, Oklahoma played the clean, effective game it was looking for.

Up Next

Maine: Hosts Bryant on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Visits No. 25 Missouri on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 2nd, 2024

November 3rd, 2024

November 3rd, 2024

November 3rd, 2024

Top Headlines

November 3rd, 2024

November 3rd, 2024

November 3rd, 2024

November 3rd, 2024