Police: Oil Rig Explodes In El Reno

By: News 9

An oil rig site exploded in El Reno Friday night, authorities confirm.

El Reno Police said it happened around 9 p.m. at the site near Airport Road and 27th Street.

El Reno's Assistant Police Chief said officers worked traffic while emergency crews were on the scene.

So far, it is not clear what caused the explosion or if there were any injuries.