Driver Hospitalized After Vehicle Crashes Into NW Oklahoma City Church

A driver is hospitalized after police said they crashed into a NE Oklahoma City church on Saturday.

Saturday, November 2nd 2024, 8:24 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

This was the scene near Kelham and Euclid at the Bread of Life Baptist Church overnight.

Police said the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the church.

They were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries so far.

