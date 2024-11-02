Driver Hospitalized After Vehicle Crashes Into NW Oklahoma City Church

A driver is hospitalized after police said they crashed into a NE Oklahoma City church on Saturday.

By: News 9

This was the scene near Kelham and Euclid at the Bread of Life Baptist Church overnight.

Police said the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the church.

They were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries so far.