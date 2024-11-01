Amazing Athlete: Liam Lassak

Friday, November 1st 2024, 4:43 pm
News 9 and Air Comfort Solutions' Amazing Athlete for Nov. 1, 2024, is Liam Lassak.
His nominator calls him an inspiration on wheels. They say despite multiple health challenges, including six cancer diagnoses, he's found his passion in NASCAR racing.
Liam plans to excel on the circuit and use his platform to support kids affected by cancer.
