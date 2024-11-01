Amazing Athlete: Liam Lassak

Liam Lassak is News 9 and Air Comfort Solutions' Amazing Athlete for Nov. 1, 2024. His nominators say he is an inspiration on wheels.

By: News 9

His nominator calls him an inspiration on wheels. They say despite multiple health challenges, including six cancer diagnoses, he's found his passion in NASCAR racing.

Liam plans to excel on the circuit and use his platform to support kids affected by cancer.