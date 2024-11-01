Sooners Football Kickoff Time Vs. Maine Moved To 11 A.M. Due To Weather

Kickoff time for Oklahoma's game against Maine on Saturday has been moved to 11 a.m. due to weather.

By: News 9

Due to weather risks, kickoff time for the University of Oklahoma's football game against Maine on Saturday has been moved to 11 a.m.

The game was originally scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. in Norman, but OU announced the change due to forecasted rain.

OU announced the decision on Friday, saying:

In light of inclement weather slated for Saturday, and out of an abundance of caution and with student-athlete and fan safety as our top priority, our football game vs. Maine is being moved to 11 a.m. Some weather models show a higher risk of severe weather beginning earlier in the afternoon, which could complicate our ability to complete the game. The earlier start is also intended to allow everyone to enjoy the game and travel home safely before conditions worsen.



