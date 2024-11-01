4 Or More Hours Of Daily Screen Time Linked To More Anxiety And Depression In Teens, Data Shows

A new report from the National Center for Health Statistics shows that teens getting four or more hours of screen time each day are more likely to experience anxiety and depression.

By: CBS News

Teens getting four or more hours of screen time each day are more likely to experience anxiety and depression, according to a new report from the National Center for Health Statistics.

In a brief shared by the agency Wednesday, data showed about half of teenagers aged 12 to 17 had 4 hour or more of daily screen time between July 2021 and December 2023. 22.8% had 3 hours of daily screen time, 17.8% had 2 hours, 6.1% had 1 hour, and only 3% had less than 1 hour.

For the brief, teenagers reported their own screen time use during a typical weekday, excluding time spent doing schoolwork, the authors noted.

During the same time frame, about 1 in 4 teens who reported 4 or more hours of daily screen time experienced anxiety (27.1%) or depression symptoms (25.9%) in the previous two weeks. Anxiety and depression symptoms reduced significantly for teens who had less than 4 hours of daily screen time, 12.3% and 9.5%, respectively.

"Studies like these show the true extent of how much time our children are spending on screens and the worrying consequences to their mental health and well-being," Dr. Neha Chaudhary, psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School and Chief Medical Officer at Modern Health, told CBS News.

Chaudhary, who was not involved in preparing the report, said she's seen firsthand the effects of technology on stress levels, anxiety and depression in children and parents she's worked with.

And while there's a growing body of research that shows correlation between social media and anxiety and depression, the reasons behind it are a bit more complex, she said.

"With online bullying, constant social comparison like missing out on things others have or are doing, regularly looking for validation, and effects on body image — it's no wonder that more time spent on social media can be tied to anxiety and depression," she said. "At the same time, people who are struggling with their mental health might be more likely to try to turn to social media in order to cope with their symptoms, hoping to find connection, validation or sometimes even a distraction."

Even organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that teens be mindful of daily screen usage, but note "screen time" can include a range of content, including some that support social connection or creativity.

That's why Chaudhary calls technologist the "double-edged sword" of our generation.

"While some might be able to find support and connection that helps them feel better as they are able to find communities that they otherwise may not have had access to— many end up feeling worse or just as bad," she said. "The challenge for parents and children is how to balance it so we can reap the benefits without sacrificing our mental health."

While screen times were mostly equal between boys and girls in the latest report, black teenagers and those living in metropolitan areas were more likely to have 4-plus hours of daily screen time than other groups.

"As technology and screens continue to develop, their influence on the lives of children changes, making it increasingly important to expand our understanding of the patterns of screen time use overall and among selected subgroups," the authors wrote.



