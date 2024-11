At least one person was injured in a crash Friday morning in Yukon, authorities say.

By: News 9

At least one person was injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Yukon, according to authorities.

Yukon Police responded to the crash shortly before 5 a.m. at Cornwell Drive and Palm Street.

At least one person was injured in the wreck, but it is unknown exactly how many people were involved.