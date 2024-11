Traffic is backed up on Interstate 40 after a crash that left one person injured, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

OHP said one car crashed and was under a flatbed, and one person was taken to the hospital.

Traffic is delayed on I-40 just east of Interstate 35.

Expect delays in the area.