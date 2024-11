Fire At Vacant SW Oklahoma City House Extinguished By Firefighters

No one was hurt after a house fire Thursday morning in Oklahoma City, firefighters say.

By: News 9

A house fire prompted a response from firefighters Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to the blaze, located near Southwest 42nd Street and South Miller Avenue, at around 6:15 a.m.

Firefighters said the home was vacant and had no utilities connected.

There were no injuries.