3 Officers Placed On Administrative Leave Following SW Oklahoma City Pursuit, Shooting

One person was injured in a shooting after a pursuit Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said a pursuit involving two suspects, a male driver and female passenger, began after officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop near Southwest 59th Street and South May Avenue.

OCPD said the female passenger left the vehicle during the pursuit and was taken into custody.

Investigators said the driver continued to drive away from officers, periodically stopping the vehicle and shooting at pursuing officers.

After arriving at a neighborhood near Southwest 65th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue, OCPD said gunshots were fired at officers, and three officers on scene fired back at the suspect.

OCPD said the suspect survived the shooting and was taken to a hospital in the area.

The three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on routine administrative leave, OCPD said.

No names have been released at this time.