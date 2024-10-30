1 Injured, 1 In Custody In NW Oklahoma City Shooting

Wednesday, October 30th 2024, 10:37 am
One person is injured due to a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.
Oklahoma City Police confirmed that there were gunshots in the area that hit one person.
They said they have a person of interest in custody.
The scene is near Northwest 78th Street and West Wilshire Boulevard.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
