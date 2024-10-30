1 Injured, 1 In Custody In NW Oklahoma City Shooting

One person is injured due to a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

Wednesday, October 30th 2024, 10:37 am

By: News 9


One person is injured due to a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police confirmed that there were gunshots in the area that hit one person.

They said they have a person of interest in custody.

The scene is near Northwest 78th Street and West Wilshire Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 30th, 2024

October 24th, 2024

October 13th, 2024

October 6th, 2024

Top Headlines

October 31st, 2024

October 31st, 2024

October 31st, 2024

October 31st, 2024