1 Injured, 1 In Custody In NW Oklahoma City Shooting

One person is injured due to a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police confirmed that there were gunshots in the area that hit one person.

They said they have a person of interest in custody.

The scene is near Northwest 78th Street and West Wilshire Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.



