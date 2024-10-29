Crews Battle Grass Fires In Central Oklahoma Tuesday

Fire crews are working to extinguish several grass fires in Oklahoma.

By: News 9

KINGFISHER:

OHP: Closures: Reeding Road (aka N2940) & OK 74F //Near kingfisher-logan county Southeast portion of the county NWS at 3:25PM : Evacuation Order for Residents of Twin Lakes. A dangerous wildfire was located 3 miles north of Cashion, moving rapidly north at 2 to 3 mph. Evacuate to the gas station at Highways 33 and 74. There are multiple Logan County Sheriff deputies in Twin Lakes evacuating residents 4 homes have burned, and several barns have burned in this fire.

SE PAYNE COUNTY, CUSHING

The scene is in southeast Payne Co. near Cushing and the Lincoln Co. line.

According to OHP, OK-33 between Reeding Road (N2940) and OK-74F (Kingfisher-Logan county line) is now open as of 6:00 p.m.

All lanes of east and westbound SH-33 between SH-18 and SH-99 in Cushing, Payne Co., are now open.

Evacuation Immediate REQUESTED BY CUSHING EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

Relayed by National Weather Service Norman OK: 2:32 p.m.CDT Tuesday Oct 29, 2024

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a message at the request of the Cushing Emergency Manager for southeastern Payne County.

Evacuate areas east of Cushing immediately due to wildfire.

A large wildfire is threatening areas from the intersection of Highways 33 and 99 east of Cushing, northward to the southeast of Yale. Residents in this area should leave immediately and travel toward either the east or west. Do not drive into smoke!

Crescent FD has lost one of its command trucks in the fire. Everyone is out and safe.

EDMOND

Edmond Fire confirms that they are working to put out a grass fire near Interstate 35 and Covell Road.

Authorities are shutting down Sooner Road at Coffee Creek to prevent drivers from going south into the fire zone.

St. Luke’s Methodist Church in Edmond (900 N. Sooner Road) is open and available for any residents who have evacuated because of the grass fires here and are in need of a place to shelter until the fires are under control. It is a temporary shelter for those residents.

This fire is under control.

LINCOLN COUNTY

Lincoln Co Fire Department is requesting assistance from Eastern Oklahoma Co fire Departments like Harrah to assist them with a large from near County Road 980.

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Warning at the request of Lincoln County Emergency Management for western Lincoln County.

* AT 3:58 PM CDT, a dangerous wildfire was located 4 miles south of Wellston...near Highway 102, moving rapidly north.

* Evacuation Area... Areas along and near Sunset Drive, Summer Tree Lane, and up to County Road 970...those areas should evacuate.

* Additional Information...Avoid Highway 102. Do not drive into areas of smoke.

Wellston Senior Center is opening their doors for any evacuees in need.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

BURN BANS

The fire threat for northeastern Oklahoma is high to begin the week as drought conditions worsen and wind gusts reach upwards of 40 miles per hour.

A burn ban is in place for 44 counties including Kingfisher, Logan, and Grady County. For more information, visit the Oklahoma Forestry Services website.

Assistant fire marshals are enforcing a zero-tolerance policy for open burns during the burn ban. Violations could result in a fine of up to $1,200 and/or six months in jail.

Outdoor burning—including controlled burns, bonfires, fire pits, and chimineas—is prohibited under the burn ban. Grilling and welding over a non-flammable surface are allowed.

In SW Oklahoma, a wildfire continues in portions of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge on Monday, where officials estimate over 12,000 acres have burns and the fire is less than half contained.

Fortunately, relief is in the forecast with several chances of rain and showers this week, beginning on Wednesday.

Which Counties are under a burn ban in Oklahoma? (Oct. 28, 2024)

Ottawa Delaware Mayes Nowata Rogers Washington Wagoner Cherokee Adair Tulsa Creek Payne Logan Noble Kay Grant Logan Kingfisher McIntosh Haskell LeFlore McCurtain Pushmataha Choctaw Hughes Coal Atoka Bryan Pontotoc Garvin Carter Marshall Love Stephens Jefferson Grady Caddo Cotton Kiowa Tillman Kiowa Greer Jackson Harmon

Burn Ban Overview

Burn bans in Oklahoma, enforced by state law, prohibit all outdoor burning activities to mitigate wildfire risk. According to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, bans are determined by both immediate and long-term weather forecasts, wildland fuel conditions, current fire behavior, and recent fire occurrences.

County Commissioners Notification Process

County Commissioners in Oklahoma must follow specific steps to enact a burn ban. Upon passing a burn-ban resolution, they are required to notify the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division via email at OkBurnBans@ag.ok.gov. The department does not accept faxed copies, and resolutions received by 4:00 p.m. will be posted the same day on the Oklahoma Forestry Services website. Resolutions sent after this time are posted the following day. Additionally, county officials must inform local news media, law enforcement, and relevant state departments, including the Department of Public Safety, the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, and the Department of Wildlife Conservation.

Duration of County-Issued Burn Bans

A burn ban issued by County Commissioners is effective for a maximum of 14 days from the date of passage, according to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry. If severe fire risks persist, subsequent resolutions may be passed and must follow the same notification procedures. A burn ban can also be rescinded through a similar process.

Types of Burn Bans

Oklahoma allows for two types of burn bans: county-issued and Governor-proclaimed. According to state guidelines, a Governor-issued burn ban supersedes county-issued bans and may cover multiple counties or the entire state.

Criteria for Issuing a Burn Ban

For county-issued bans, County Commissioners work with local fire chiefs to determine the need. As per the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, a county burn ban is justified when extreme fire danger exists, as defined by conditions like severe or extreme drought, limited precipitation forecasts, or high wildfire occurrences. When available, data also indicates whether a significant percentage of local wildfires were caused by escaped debris or controlled burns.

Governor-issued burn bans, which cover larger regions, are recommended by the Oklahoma Forestry Services based on extensive data on wildland fuel conditions and fire behavior, beyond the criteria used for county-level bans.

Enforcement and Penalties

County-issued burn bans carry penalties of up to $500, up to one year of imprisonment, or both for those convicted of violations. These resolutions are passed by a vote of the county commissioners. Governor-issued burn bans, authorized by the Governor following recommendations from Forestry Services, may remain in place until conditions improve. Violations of Governor-issued burn bans are punishable by fines up to $1,000, imprisonment for up to a year, or both. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry states that law enforcement officers statewide are responsible for enforcing both types of burn bans