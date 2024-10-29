Teri Garr, Actor Known For "Young Frankenstein" And "Tootsie" Roles, Dies At Age 79

Teri Garr, the quirky comedy actor who rose from being a background dancer in Elvis Presley movies to co-star in such favorites as "Young Frankenstein" and "Tootsie," has died, CBS News confirmed. She was 79.

Tuesday, October 29th 2024, 1:19 pm

By: CBS News


Garr died Tuesday of multiple sclerosis "surrounded by family and friends," publicist Heidi Schaeffer said in a statement. Garr battled other health problems in recent years and underwent an operation in January 2007 to repair an aneurysm.

Garr grew up in Los Angeles with two older brothers in a show business family.

Her mother, Phyllis, was a former dancer. Her dad, Eddie, a traveling comedian and a gambler, who died when Garr was 11.
