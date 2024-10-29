Teri Garr, Actor Known For "Young Frankenstein" And "Tootsie" Roles, Dies At Age 79

Teri Garr, the quirky comedy actor who rose from being a background dancer in Elvis Presley movies to co-star in such favorites as "Young Frankenstein" and "Tootsie," has died, CBS News confirmed. She was 79.

By: CBS News

Teri Garr, the quirky comedy actor who rose from being a background dancer in Elvis Presley movies to co-star in such favorites as "Young Frankenstein" and "Tootsie," has died, CBS News confirmed. She was 79.

Garr died Tuesday of multiple sclerosis "surrounded by family and friends," publicist Heidi Schaeffer said in a statement. Garr battled other health problems in recent years and underwent an operation in January 2007 to repair an aneurysm.

Garr grew up in Los Angeles with two older brothers in a show business family.

Her mother, Phyllis, was a former dancer. Her dad, Eddie, a traveling comedian and a gambler, who died when Garr was 11.