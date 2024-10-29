Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In NE Oklahoma City

Tuesday, October 29th 2024, 4:46 am
One person was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in northeast Oklahoma City, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said it happened at around 1 am. near Northeast 50th Street and North Santa Fe Avenue.
OCPD said the victim was taken to the hospital, although their condition is not yet known.
Officers say they have no information on the car that hit the pedestrian.
