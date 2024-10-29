Search For Driver Underway After 1 Injured In Yukon Hit-And-Run

Tuesday, October 29th 2024, 4:41 am
One person was injured after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Yukon, according to police.
Yukon Police said it happened at around 4 a.m. near Main Street and Yukon Parkway, but it is unknown what kind of vehicle was involved at this time.
The person who was struck was taken to a local hospital, although their condition is unknown.
